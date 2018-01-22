Dan Rather is hosting a weekly newscast on Young Turks’ YouTube channel

Dan Rather, best known for being an anchor on CBS Evening News for over two decades, is heading over to The Young Turks YouTube channel to host a weekly news show.

The show will be called The News w/ Dan Rather and will begin premiering on Monday, Jan. 22. New editions will arrive every Monday at 5:30 ET.

Rather, who is now 86 years old, worked at CBS from 1962 to 2006. For 24 of those years, Dan Rather served as a news anchor, quickly being recognized for his familiar and deep voice.

Now, in partnering with YouTube, Rather will be able to explore stories that have been underreported in the past by other networks. Rather has been vocal of President Trump in the past, and his new show will allow him to have a “format that is designed to allow [him[ to focus on substance,” according to The Hill.

“I have always believed in the importance of independent journalism as the red, beating heart of freedom and democracy and an increasingly important force in our current climate,” Rather said in a statement via Variety. “I admire what folks like The Young Turks have been doing to keep independent journalism alive, to speak truth to power and to get millennials excited about politics and the news along the way.”

The show will also give Dan Rather an opportunity to promote News and Guts — another news company that Rather founded in 2015.

“Dan Rather is an institution who we all grew up respecting tremendously for his brand of fearless, iconoclastic journalism,” TYT Network founder Cenk Uygur also said in the statement. “We jumped at the opportunity to bring Dan onto TYT because, in addition to decades of invaluable experience, he clearly understands and embraces that millennials prefer to get their news online instead of from the cable TV formats their parents and grandparents watched.”

The Young Turks Network was founded in 2002 and works to provide their audience with digital and pop-culture news.

Since leaving CBS in 2005, Rather has also hosted a newsmagazine that can be seen on The Big Interview program and has co-written a book entitled What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.