Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries dies at 46

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer for the 1990s chart-topping Irish band the Cranberries, died suddenly in London at age 46.

There currently, there is no cause of death. Her publicist has said that her family is “devastated to hear the breaking news.”

The Irish singer had been in London for a recording session. The Cranberries had to cancel tour dates for their new acoustic album in December because of her health. However, she was actively recording music and shared an update on Facebook,“Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo”



O’Riordan joined the Cranberries in 1990 as the band’s lead singer. The group topped the charts in Ireland and England. Their success crossed the pond to the Americas, making them global superstars.

She was known for her mezzo-soprano voice, yodeling and most of all, for her strong Limerick accent.

The Cranberries have sold over 40 million records worldwide, have achieved four top 20 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and eight top 20 singles on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

They broke up in 2003, but reunited for their sixth album, Roses which was released in 2012, and just released Something Else, an acoustic version of older songs they produced with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

O’Riordan is survived by her three children, Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain and her ex-husband Don Burton.

Reactions to her death show how shocked her friends and fans are:

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

Oh my god, cannot believe news about Delores O'Riordan, just got the alert from RTE news. Her.voice was the soundtrack to college life. Too young. RIP — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) January 15, 2018

Very sad to hear about the death of Cranberries lead singer Delores O’Riordan. 46 years old. Zombie was the song I chose to do my Sixth Form Drama studies project on — Ben Jones (@thisisbenjones) January 15, 2018