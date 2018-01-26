‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Get Out’ are returning to theaters

The Academy Awards are a little over a month away and you are getting a second chance to see several Best Picture nominees.

Dunkirk and Get Out are both returning to select theaters across the nation this Friday. It is very common for films to return to theaters after they earn Oscar nominations. This gives people a chance to experience these great films in theaters if they didn’t get a chance to do so.

Get Out was first released on February 24, 2017. It originally grossed $175 million domestically and over $250 million worldwide. The film earned four Oscar nominations for best picture, best director (Jordan Peele), best actor (Daniel Kaluuya) and best original screenplay.

Dunkirk was originally released on July 21, 2017. The film originally grossed $188 million domestically and over $500 million worldwide. Dunkirk picked up eight Oscar nominations including best director (Christopher Nolan), best picture, best cinematography and best production design.

AMC Theaters normally host a best picture showcase for audiences to view all of the best picture nominees. This year they will be showing them on February 23rd and March 3rd. They have also expanded the amount of locations from 200 to 500.

Get Out and Dunkirk are two of nine best picture nominees. They will be going against Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 4th at 8 p.m. only on ABC.