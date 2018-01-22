Ed Sheeran secret engagement! Plus his plans for a man cave!

Ed Sheeran is engaged!

The ‘Perfect’ singer proposed to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn before the new year.

He shared the news in an Instagram post, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

The two have known each other since they were teenagers.

Sheeran, who is notorious for helping other couples get engaged, has some plans to keep his impending marriage successful, including a man cave, which he got permission to build – from the planning board, not Cherry!

The man cave will connect to his main Sussex home via an underground concealed tunnel and will feature a movie theatre and music room.

He has already added a swimming pool, 4-room tree house and “Hobbit Hole” to his farmhouse, along with a Cherry tree.

Congratulations to Ed Sheeran and his lovely fiancee, Cherry!