Elton John announces retirement after farewell tour

Elton John announced at a New York press conference on Wednesday that he will retire from touring following a 300-stop, three year farewell tour.

“My priorities have changed, I have young children,” he said, speaking to moderator Anderson Cooper at New York’s Gotham Hall. “My priorities now are my children. And my husband. And my family.”

“I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world, globally, and then to say goodbye,” he said. The musician promises that he will be going out with a bang. “It’s going to be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done on the road.”

While John’s touring might be coming to an end, he also promised that he is not completely done with music. “Who knows?” he said, saying he plans to see where life takes him.