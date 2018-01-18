Everything you need to know about the 2018 SAG Awards

The 24th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards are being held this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. (ET).

This year, for the first time, the SAG Awards will have a host! Kristen Bell was chosen for the honor. In a video teaser about her gig, she says, “I’ve been asked to host the SAG Awards this year, which means, to all my friends who’ve been nominated, I get to choose who wins!” Off camera, she’s told that’s now how hosting works. She responds, “That’s not how it works? Then what am I doing? Like, Anne Hathaway and James Franco did? I’m doing that? Why, did I lose a bet?”

Meet your host of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan 21, 2018. @SAGawards pic.twitter.com/IToeFiPhdf — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 4, 2017

As with the Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Awards, Shape of Water, Three Billboards, Big Little Lies and Handmaid’s Tale all have numerous nominations.

Missing from the nominee list are Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for The Post. So is Armie Hammer for Call Me By Your Name.

The Big Sick and Mudbound grabbed nominations over the popular Shape of Water and Darkest Hour. We still think The Big Sick has a chance here, it’s on our list of dark horse films for awards season.

See the full list of nominees here.

Morgan Freeman will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which should be an amazing highlight of the night.

As for the red carpet, while all black attire is not planned, after the showing at the Critic’s Choice Awards, the colors will probably remain rather somber. As for who stars are wearing, that probably won’t happen either.

For everything SAG Awards visit us here.