Ewan McGregor files for divorce after 22 years of marriage

Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce from wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis. The pair filed for separation May 28 of last year.

McGregor is citing irreconcilable differences and is asking for joint custody of their three underage children Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, 6. Eldest daughter Clara is 21.

Mavrakis is looking for sole custody of the children, with visitation rights granted to McGregor, according to TMZ.

She told The Sun on Sunday, “It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK.”

McGregor, according to the court filings, is willing to pay spousal support and since there is no prenup she is entitled to half his assets.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of British television show, Kavanagh QC.

The Fargo actor was seen kissing costar, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, back in May, when he separated from his wife.

Winstead also split from her spouse in May, after seven years of marriage.