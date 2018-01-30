First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ trailer brings us back to the microscopic layer of the MCU

A giant PEZ machine being thrown out of a van. ‘Nuff said.

Marvel has released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to 2015’s breakout hit Ant-Man starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

The footage begins with Rudd’s character Scott Lang — a former thief, now superhero with the power to make himself and other objects grow and shrink on demand — talking to Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne about the events of Captain America: Civil War.

“I guess we’ll never know,” van Dyne responds when Lang asks if she would have come to his aid in the Civil War airport battle should he had asked. “But if you had, you’d never been caught.”

From there, we get a series of short clips that feature a large amount of shrinking and enlarging. Pym technologies now needs to go into hiding, apparently, after the events of Ant-Man and Civil War, which is why we see Michael Douglas’ character shrink the entire building and put it into the back of his car.

There’s also a cool looking chase scene that involves a fun-sized van weaving through traffic, only to return to normal size and flip over their pursuers in the process. And, of course, that moment with the Hello Kitty PEZ machine at the very end gives us some Thomas the Tank Engine callbacks from the first Ant-Man.

There’s also a large focus on Hope van Dyne in this trailer — as she’s going to play a much larger role this go around, given that her name is in the title. It was hinted in one of the post-credit scenes to Ant-Man that Hope would dawn her mother’s suit and become the wasp — a hero with similar powers to Ant-Man, although she’s also given wings — and now we’re seeing that come full circle.

Michelle Pfeiffer is also said to be playing Janet van Dyne — the original wasp who has been lost in the Microverse for the last couple of decades. She doesn’t seem to appear anywhere in the trailer (as far as we can tell, at least), but could Janet be making a return?

Ant-Man and the Wasp sees Peyton Reed return to direct, with Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari and Rudd writing the screenplay. The film also stars Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Peña, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne and T.I.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit theaters on July 6, 2018, which is after Marvel releases Black Panther on Feb. 16 and Avengers: Infinity War on May 4.

Watch the full trailer here, and let us know if you’re excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp in the comments below.