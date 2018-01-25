First look: Brie Larson’s costume in Marvel’s ‘Captain Marvel’

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel costume diverges from fan expectations.

Marvel fans rejoice! For the first time, we are getting a look at the costume for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, and it might not be what you expect.

If you’re a fan of Carol Danvers, you might have been expecting her current look donning her iconic red and blue outfit. Instead, we see Brie here in mostly green, which might be disappointing to some. Have no fear though, because Marvel most likely knows what they’re doing. Delving into the lore of Captain Marvel, this look makes sense in context.

In the beginning of her comic book career, Carol Danvers worked with the Kree alien Mar-Vell. He sports a white and green look which may be the inspiration for the new costume.

Since the film is set to take place in the 1990s, acting as a precursor to all the other Marvel films, it is likely that Mar-Vell will also be present. He is heavily involved with her origin and even is the inspiration for her superhero alter-ego. Jude Law is also a part of the cast for the film, but his role is not yet known. Could he be playing Mar-Vell?

