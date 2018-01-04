First ‘Slender Man’ trailer reminds us of the nightmares we use to have

Slender Man is a movie that we had no idea was coming our way in 2018, but the first trailer has arrived and you can watch it right now. It is being directed by Sylvain White — creator of The Losers and Stomp the Yard — and written by David Brike. See it here:

Slender Man is set in a small Massachusetts town where four high school girls who don’t believe in the legend of Slender Man find themselves at the heart of a bunch of mysterious events. Eventually one of them turns up missing, and the rest begin to suspect that Slender Man is much more real than they imagined.

Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Annalise Basso compose the cast for the four girls. Javier Botet is playing Slender Man.

#SlenderManMovie: Check out the new poster for the upcoming horror film — and stay tuned for our exclusive trailer debut tomorrow at 6am PT! pic.twitter.com/FUABgkzItr — IGN (@IGN) January 2, 2018

Slender Man is based the Creepypasta Internet meme of the same name — one that emerged in 2010 from Eric Knudsen. The creature is said to be an unnaturally tall and thin man who wears a black suit and has no face.

Stories and myths of Slender Man offer feature him stalking people, typically in the woods. He will usually follow his victims, most commonly children, around for some time before either abducting them or forcing them to commit some violent act.

This was all brought into the limelight in 2014, when two 12-year-old girls brought one of their friends into the woods, and then attempted to stab her to death. Later, when asked by the police, they said they did it because Slender Man told them too.

The creepy figure then blew up across the internet, even inspiring a horror video game — Slender — to be created. A film was only a matter of time.

Which is what brings us back to this average looking trailer. Honestly, it looks like pretty standard horror clichés at work here and Sony is obviously just trying to capitalize off the Slender Man name.

That being said, I remember watching the fake documentary back about the shadowy figure when it first came out on YouTube and being utterly scared to death. We’ll post the original video below but beware; it still gives me the chills to this day.

Slender Man is hitting theaters on May 18, just one week before Solo: A Star Wars Story is due to hit. Watch the trailer and let us know if you’re looking forward to seeing this movie in the comments below.