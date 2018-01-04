Five things that make ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ a must binge show

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Amazon Studios is a surprisingly good show on every level. It is consistently funny, sometimes touching and the jokes aren’t always expected. The cast led by Rachel Brosnahan who plays newly abandoned Upper West Side housewife-turned comedienne Miriam “Midge” Maisel in this fast-paced show that isn’t only about stand up comedy, but it is about how all aspects of life have the potential to be funny if told by the right person.

Also, the show and the season are relatively short, so it really only takes about an eight-hour commitment to finish up the entire season.

Now, if the rapid-fire dialogue, quirkiness of characters and overall wit of the show seem to have a bit of familiarity, like let’s say, Gilmore Girls, that is because this dramedy series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, and it is produced by her and her husband Daniel Palladino who brought us into the lives of Lorelai, Rory and Emily Gilmore.

The first season of just eight hours or so long episodes was released on Nov. 29, 2017, and has already received critical acclaim. In fact, it is nominated for two Golden Globe Awards Best Television Musical or Comedy and for Best Actress in a Best Television Musical or Comedy for Rachel Brosnahan and three Critics’ Choice Television Awards: Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Alex Borstein.

So, what is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about? Set in 1958 in Manhattan, Midge is a well-educated, Jewish housewife who had been trying to support her husband Joel’s dreams of being a stand-up comedian. The problem is that he isn’t very funny and he actually stole material from Bob Newhart. After a bad performance, he confesses to having an affair and leaves her. Her family isn’t overwhelmingly supportive. She takes this blow to the stage and learns from bartender/manager Susie that she actually has the goods to be one of the best comediennes out there and Midge learns to recalculate the route, support her family and find her place in comedy.

Many more (mis)adventures ensue as she finds her way. As this is worth watching, no specific spoilers are given beyond what you would get from the plot summary.

Here are the five reasons why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is so bingeable.