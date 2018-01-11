Former Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke dies at age 67

“Fast” Eddie Clarke, former guitarist for the band Motörhead, has died at the age of 67 from complications from pneumonia.

The news of his death was shared by Ted Caroll, who found out from the band’s former manager, Doug Smith. He wrote, “Just got the sad news from Doug Smith that ‘Fast’ Eddie Clark the great guitarist who played on all of MOTORHEAD’S biggest hits passed away peacefully last night. He died in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia. R. I P.”

Motörhead posted the information on their Facebook page as well with remembrances:

Phil Campbell said, “JUST HEARD THE SAD NEWS THAT FAST EDDIE CLARKE HAS PASSED AWAY. SUCH A SHOCK, HE WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS ICONIC RIFFS AND WAS A TRUE ROCK N ROLLER. RIP EDDIE.”

Mikkey Dee said, ““OH MY F*CKING GOD, THIS IS TERRIBLE NEWS, THE LAST OF THE THREE AMIGOS. I SAW EDDIE NOT TOO LONG AGO AND HE WAS IN GREAT SHAPE. SO THIS IS A COMPLETE SHOCK. ME AND EDDIE ALWAYS HIT IT OFF GREAT. I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING HIM IN THE UK THIS SUMMER WHEN WE COME AROUND WITH THE SCORPS…NOW LEM AND PHILTHY CAN JAM WITH EDDIE AGAIN, AND IF YOU LISTEN CAREFULLY I’M SURE YOU’LL HEAR THEM, SO WATCH OUT!!! MY THOUGHTS GO OUT TO EDDIE’S FAMILY AND CLOSE ONES.”

Motörhead was a British heavy metal band that formed in 1975 with Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister at the lead. Clarke along with Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor were the guitarist and drummer for most of their best-selling albums and singles, and are still considered fan favorites. The band’s fusion of metal and punk helped pioneer speed metal and thrash metal.

The band unofficially broke up after creative differences in the ’80s, but made it official in 2015 with the death of Lemmy from prostate cancer.

After Motörhead, Clarke went on to form his own band, Fastaway in 1983 which had limited success.

Fastaway shared their condolences on Facebook as well:

“All of us at Fastway HQ are absolutely heartbroken to have to post this – we have lost a legend.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed.”