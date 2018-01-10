G-Easy is next to leave H&M after monkey shirt ad

G-Easy is following The Weeknd and ending his partnership with Swedish clothing manufacturer H&M after an ad featuring a black boy wearing a shirt that read “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” came out.

He put out a message on social media, sharing that he had been very excited about the global partnership but is now appalled that in today’s age a shirt with that phrasing could get through so many layers of people without anyone pausing to consider what it said.

“Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it’s truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can’t allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen.”

The line was supposed to launch March 1.

H&M has issued another apology, saying they got this wrong and accept all the criticism they are getting.