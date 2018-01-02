Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel are the highest grossing actor/actress of 2017

Superheroes and fast cars were all the rage this year, as Forbes has officially declared that Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel are the highest-grossing actress and actor of 2017.

Diesel came in first place on the list, just beating out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who came in second. Diesel raised $1.6 billion in global ticketing receipts, largely due to the success of Fate of the Furious — the eight film in the Fast and the Furious franchise (no, we don’t know when it will end either).

Diesel also starred in the action flick xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which wasn’t received well critically but took in $345 million at the worldwide box-office.

Gal Gadot took third place on the list, being the highest paid actress of the year. She’s responsible for $1.4 billion in movie tickets worldwide, having portrayed Diana Prince twice in six months — Wonder Woman and Justice League.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is still the second highest grossing film of the year, coming in behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It is currently the most finically successful and critically best-received film that DC has put out to date. Justice League underperformed at the box office, but still added $614 million worldwide to her total.

The ranking of top-grossing actors is calculated by taking the global ticket sales of major actors’ films from the start of the year up until December 26. Animated films were not included, and only actors who were top-billed or had the most screen time in a certain film were considered.

Following Diesel, Johnson and Gadot, Beauty and the Beast’s Emma Watson came in fourth. Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth took the five through nine spots, with John Boyega rounding off the top ten list respectively.