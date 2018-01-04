75th annual Golden Globes – Everything you need to know

The 75th annual Golden Globes are this Sunday, January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

While the red carpet will be streamed exclusively on Facebook, NBC is airing the show, so it’s only available to cable subscribers or antenna owners. Everyone else needs to find a friend.

This year the show will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

This year the show will be hosted by Seth Meyers. He hosted the show in 2014. Not sure who he is? Seth Meyers is an American comedian, political commentator and late night talk show host of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Still not sure? Well, he was also a head writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and hosted the show’s news parody segment, Weekend Update. Basically, he’s a funny guy.

The Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA and are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide. They are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

This year, in support of victims of sexual misconduct, guests and honorees, will stand in unity by wearing all black on the red carpet. Designers should bring a new level of creativity to gowns and suits.

The Golden Globes special honor, the Cecile B. Demille Award will be presented to Oprah Winfrey this year. Honorees are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) board of directors and must show an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.

