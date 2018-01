The red carpet went black in solidarity with the women and men who spoke up about their experiences with sexual misconduct to make Hollywood a safe place to work.

The stars came out in an array of beautiful black couture, designers everywhere upping their game so the person they dress could stand out while standing firm.

Check out some of the amazing outfits on the 75th annual Golden Globes Red Carpet.

#WhyIWearBlack #Solidarity #timesupnow