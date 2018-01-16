comments cash

Google Arts and Culture app adds new ‘face match’ feature

Google Arts and Culture App, facial recognition

The Google Arts and Culture app has been around since 2016, but a recent update adding a “face match” feature is making it widely popular.

The new feature matches your selfie with portraits from museums across 70 countries.

The app uses facial recognition software to match your face with one painted by an artist, often long ago.

The face match feature is only available in the U.S. right now and Google is declining to comment as to an international rollout will be available. You can use a VPN to get Google to think you’re in the U.S. if you really want to try. Inverse has instructions here.

For now, anyone who can’t get it, check out the celebrities who are sharing theirs, along with some odd matches on Twitter!

