Google Arts and Culture app adds new ‘face match’ feature

The Google Arts and Culture app has been around since 2016, but a recent update adding a “face match” feature is making it widely popular.

The new feature matches your selfie with portraits from museums across 70 countries.

The app uses facial recognition software to match your face with one painted by an artist, often long ago.

The face match feature is only available in the U.S. right now and Google is declining to comment as to an international rollout will be available. You can use a VPN to get Google to think you’re in the U.S. if you really want to try. Inverse has instructions here.

For now, anyone who can’t get it, check out the celebrities who are sharing theirs, along with some odd matches on Twitter!

This google arts and culture app is pretty amazing. Feel real strong about my 40% 😳 pic.twitter.com/2iyexRkUG5 — pw (@petewentz) January 14, 2018

Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

Bold and Brash 100% match thank you Google Arts & Culture pic.twitter.com/CV55UAKrAJ — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) January 14, 2018

WOW this Google Arts and Culture app that matches your selfie to art is so accurate it's scary!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Peiky9Qil8 — emkateultra (@emkateultra) January 15, 2018