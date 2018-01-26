Grumpy Cat’s owner wins huge lawsuit over the rights to Grumpy Cat Roasted Coffee

No, we’re not making this up.

Remember Grumpy Cat? The feline who was consistently in a bad mood that somehow became an internet sensation in 2012? Well, she’s back in the news again — for completely different reasons.

Actually it’s the cat’s owner, Tabitha Bundesen, who is making headlines this time.

Bundesen has recently been awarded $710,001 in damages after winning a lawsuit against a California beverage company over a brand of coffee that’s based off her pet’s name.

Grumpy Cat Grumpuccino — an iced coffee drink — first hit the shelves of Grenade beverage company in 2013 when Bundesen’s company, Grumpy Cat Limited, struck a deal with them.

At first, things ran smoothly between the companies for two years — that is, until Grenade began launching their own exclusive Grumpy Cat Roasted Coffee Line without having permission from Bundesen.

This resulted in a court battle, originally lead by Bundesen but then reversed in a 2016 countersuit when Grenade began suing Grumpy Cat Limited, saying they didn’t offer any continuing support or hold up their end of the bargain.

“Ironically, while the world-famous feline Grumpy Cat and her valuable brand are most often invoked in a tongue-and-cheek fashion, Defendants’ despicable misconduct here has actually given Grumpy Cat and her owners something to be grumpy about,” the complaint via Tubefilter stated.

The courtroom drama have now recently ended, with a California jury ruling in favor of Bundesen and Grumpy Cat.

“Grumpy Cat feels vindicated and feels the jury reached a just verdict,” Grumpy Cat Limited’s attorney David Jones stated through The Washington Post.

Grumpy Cat, whose real name is actually Tardar Sauce, still didn’t smile.

Did you know that there was a Grumpy Cat brand of coffee out there? Have you ever tried it? If so, how is it? Let us know in the comments below.