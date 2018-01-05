Helena Bonham Carter cast as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to become the next rendition of Princess Margaret in Netflix’s acclaimed show The Crown.

As we previously reported, instead of aging young actors, The Crown moves through time in a more realistic sense, by bringing on older actors for the parts. Not only does the reality of aging remain true, the series remains fresh and exciting as the actors change.

Carter joining the cast is a tremendous gain for Netflix. Not only does the role of Princess Margaret suit her tendency towards rebellious roles, she has played royalty before, including Queen Elizabeth in The King’s Speech. She also grabs a wider audience with her work as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series, Fairy Godmother in the live-action Cinderella and most recently as Rose in Ocean’s 8.

According to Slash Film, the versatile actress would portray Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4.

Season 2 of The Crown dropped on Netflix Dec. 8, while season 3, which will pick up sometime in the 1970s, does not have a release date yet.