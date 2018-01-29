Hillary Clinton auditions for ‘Fire and Fury’ Spoken Word at 2018 Grammy Awards

Former Secretary of State and Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton made a guest appearance Sunday night at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards when she jokingly auditioned for the narrator of Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The video that played during the Grammy’s featured celebrities including Cardi B and DJ Khaled auditioning for the spoken word role for “Fire and Fury.” The video includes Clinton’s audition reading a portion of the book detailing President Trump’s indulgence in McDonald’s and fear of being poisoned.

The video concludes with James Corden, host of last night’s Grammy awards interrupting her audition saying she got the part and the Grammy in the bag.

Clinton is no stranger to the Grammy’s, as she won the Grammy in Best Spoken Word album in 1997 for “It Takes a Village.”

Clinton’s appearance at the Grammy’s last night was just a highlight of a highly politicized Awards show. The awards show began with a powerful performance by Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Dave Chappelle. The night followed with an empowering Time’s Up Speech by Janelle Monae, an emotional performance by Ke$ha and an important message delivered by Logic after a performance of his Suicide Prevention hit, “1-800-273-8355.”