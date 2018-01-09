H&M in trouble for racist ad; The Weeknd cuts ties

H&M is facing backlash for a racist ad that shows a black child wearing a sweatshirt that reads, Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.

To add to their embarrassment, yesterday The Weeknd stated he will not be working with the Swedish fashion company anymore.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The sweatshirt raised concerns from shoppers who took to social media with their outrage.

Some went further and showed the fashion company how the shirt should have been done.

Racist and inappropriate phrases on shirts is a continuous plague to fashion companies. Old Navy, Zara, Dolce & Gabanna, and others have faced similar situations.

H&M has apologized for the shirt and has removed it from their website.