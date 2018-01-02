Hoda Kotb joins Savannah Guthrie as ‘Today’ co-host, replacing Matt Lauer

Today makes history

In a history-making move, NBC has replaced Matt Lauer with Hoda Kotb to anchor the morning show with Savannah Guthrie.

Kotb and Guthrie are now the first female-led team in Today Show history.

Guthrie shared on-air, “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made. Hoda, you are a partner and a friend and a sister, and I’m so happy to be doing this.”

Kotb replied to Guthrie, “I’m pinching myself. There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you.”

NBC’s Tom Brokaw shared his excitement for the team in a tweet that reads, “Savannah and Hoda – historic and so deserved; one more step in what I believe will the hallmark of the 21-century women”

savannah and hoda – historic and so deserved one more step in what i believe will the hallmark of the 21 century women hv full parity — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 2, 2018

Al Roker, NBC weatherman shared his congratulations as well:

Matt Lauer was fired from the Today Show amidst allegations of sexual misconduct in November. Since his release, Kotb has been filling in as co-anchor, and the female leads have boosted ratings significantly.

We wish Hoda and Savannah all the best and look forward to watching them continue to make history together.

What do you think about this all-female team? Are you happy with the choice? Tell us below!

Top photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC