Gotta love these gingers! 30 hottest guys with red hair you can’t miss

Redheads may make up only about two percent of the population, but they have a habit of sticking out. People who love redheads absolutely love red hair and seek them out. They have a power that can make you weak in the knees.

The funny part is that most redheaded people mention that they experienced negative comments and bullying based on their hair color, but we are happy that these beautiful men powered through.

Photographer Thomas Knights, a ginger who also had been made fun of, had his first gallery show in 2014 New York at BOSI Contemporary Gallery on the Lower East Side called “Red Hot.” It showed how hot redheaded men can be and he was right.

To be fair, there are two men on this list who may not be the most legitimate redheads on the planet, however, their hair color is essential to their roles and their fans love them for it. It would be a sin not to count them and it is a safe bet that if you are a lover of hot redheads, these two honorary gingers would make your list too.

Benedict Cumberbatch could have, but even though he has admitted to having auburn hair with streaks of red in it, but he denied his ginger roots, so he sadly didn’t make the cut.

Now there a few redheads who may have been considered to be hot a while ago such as Robert Redford, Chuck Norris and prior to his career-killing move of leaving TV, David Caruso, but they didn’t make the cut this go around, well, on second thought and after a glowing endorsement from Betty White, one of them did. Ron Howard, Charles Dance and Joss Whedon came very close to making the list as well.

