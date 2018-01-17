Ivan Beecroft delivers a solid release with somber undertones on, ‘Whatever’

Made in the midst of disagreements from bandmates and differing creative visions from producers, Whatever is Ivan Beecroft’s response to the demands of music production. But don’t let the flippant title to the album fool you. This isn’t fleeting rock music, saturated by the ephemeral transmissions of the pop sector in mainstream radio stations today. Quite the opposite. In fact, this is music grounded in the DIY ethos of such underground grand slamming 70s UK bands such as the Sex Pistols, Joy Division, and The Clash. Inspired by the past greats, Beecroft’s sound is a mixture of rawness and authenticity that implements the retro rock sounds of his predecessors.

The album opens up with “Sleepwalker” that right away listeners will get ensnared within the great grunge pop happening vibe. Radio-active guitars and manic drums all add to the lively sound. The upbeat vibe is encased in a wall of rock-heavy guitars as Beecroft’s guttural baritone blends a distinctive gloomy undertone to the overall music. This is instantaneous fun-loving rock with a rhythm-heavy bassline and dramatic drums.

“Say It To My Face” starts out with an announcer cutting in and out of the recording. A rhythmic bassline opens the track, adhering to an adhesive of melodious guitars and an upbeat drumming beat. Beecroft blazes through the track with a blatantly melancholy sound that seems to be his artistic style. But the cathartically melodic release on the song makes up for that gloomy, overcast cadence.

“You Can’t Take My Soul” has a forecast of a welling of sounds from the fast clashing of drums to the demanding bassline and the happening guitars. This is an introspective track that contemplates the after-effects of some dynamic exchange.

“Got A Reputation” is paved with a happening rock vibe that definitely retains its upbeat stance. With a more classic rock cadence, the lively sound is encased by frantically paced drums, equally frenzied guitars, and rapid drums. All this arises to the stimulating outcome of dynamic music.

“She Said” relinquishes the previous songs’ darker sound with a brighter and sunnier, more summery sound. With this upbeat stance, the great catchy quality makes for some vibrant fare inspired by rock ‘n’ roll made in the 50-60’s. About a girl who likes her man just the way he is and wouldn’t have him “change a single thing”, the track includes some melodious piano playing and the appealing cadence makes for an uplifting approach with a positive vibe.

“Believe” follows through with melodic keys that go on to make up the majority of this song. The upbeat and catchy vibe really vies for your attention, giving off a toe-tapping and head-bobbing tune. This feel-good melody with its vibrant appeal will definitely appeal to the masses.

“How Do You Sleep At Night” is a piano-laden track with promising electrifying components with its piano-based vibe. The tight musicianship on drums, guitar, bass, and piano go on to support the great pop melody. Beecroft’s rich baritone also adds a certain underlying grittiness to the song.

“Broken Wing” starts out with the simplistic sounds of the acoustic guitar in the beginning of the track. Melodious strumming follows through from the acoustic guitar with the electric guitar slowly sidling in along with the drums in full support. This song goes back to the earlier grunge/prog rock sounds of the earlier tracks. About needing someone and feeling healed in the presence of that special someone, the song harkens to the haunting aura of the previous songs.

“Lost Child” is accompanied by the lush sounds of the strings that gives an orchestral effect to the overall prog rock cadence. Symphonic strings give off a luxurious and elegant feel to the track, as it rolls off of waves of melancholic dark sounds of the song.

The closer “One Last Goodbye” bids the listener farewell with a rollicking ballad that incorporates the guitar, drums, bass, and strings. The lush strings polish the track with a refined symphonic finish.

This is stimulating prog rock with an enthused punk rock fervor, rich with political commentary and socially conscious lyrics, embedded in the punk spirit.

Beecroft’s dynamic rock style, though at times melancholy, certainly has a dark propensity to the overall effect of the record, giving the album a haunting tilt to the overall production.

Beecroft’s passionate vocals put him above and beyond the usual pop fodder running in today’s popular music.

This is a melodic release that covers the span of grungy-pop ballads, melodious tracks with an invigorating pop/rock sensibility, and prog-rock with an underlying retro ‘90s sound.

Melancholy mixed in with some great pop melodies – this is raw rock ‘n’ roll in its purest form.