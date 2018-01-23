Jake Paul speaks out on brother Logan Paul’s video: “He made a mistake.”

Jake Paul took a moment in a recent vlog to address the video his brother Logan Paul made in Japan’s Aokigahara Forrest, also known as the Suicide Forest.

In case you are unaware, Logan went into the Aokigahara Forest with a video camera, found a suicide victim, posted the video of the dead body, removed it from YouTube, got YouTube in hot water, then got small vloggers cut off from an income source.

Did we mention he monetized his apology video?

With all the seriousness Jake could muster, he shared his reaction to what his brother did, and, from his perspective, is happening to Logan now.

Eleven minutes into the vlog, it’s finally time to address questions about brother Logan.

“I wanted to let the situation breathe, I know Logan was going through a lot, it didn’t feel right commenting on it right away … as his brother, as someone who knows Logan the best, I do feel it’s necessary to say something about it or give my perspective about it. I think what Logan did was very, very, very wrong indeed. He made a huge mistake and not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it.

“I know Logan more than probably anybody else, I do know though that he did not mean to offend anyone, and I can tell when he’s in shock. and he didn’t handle the situation the right way… he didn’t mean to offend or hurt anybody.”

He assures the Logang that Logan will bounce back and that he will continue to support his brother.

Jake also took the time to be clear that making fun of suicide or any mental illness is not okay with him.

