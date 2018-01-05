‘Jeopardy’ contestant isn’t gangsta enough to win

It was Jeopardy’s first show of the new year when contestant Nick Spicher lost big because he misused the word “gangsta.”

The Double Jeopardy answer was, “A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”

Spicher answered with confidence, “What is Gangster’s Paradise Lost.” He was awarded the win initially. However, the judges took away the win since the actual song title is “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

On the official Jeopardy blog they clarified the decision writing, “It turns out that ‘gangsta’ and ‘gangster’ are both listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary, each with its own unique definition. Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning — making his response unacceptable.”

The loss dropped Spicher from first to second place, costing him the win.

Today we learned that there's a huge difference between a “gangster” and a “gangsta.”

Collio himself weighed in on the error saying “But, let me explain something to you – and this is for white people: The -er will always get you in trouble. Never use the -er if you don’t have to use the -er.”

He told TMZ that Spicher’s answer was close enough for him and the judges should have given him the win.

The Jeopardy contestant was okay with the decision saying, “They had every right to call me out on it. I will be forever proud of the moment that Alex Trebek taught me how to say ‘gangsta.’”