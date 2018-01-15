‘Jumanji’ easily repeats as box office champion

Jumanji dominates the box office for the second week

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continues to dominate, retaining the top spot at the weekend box office for the second week in a row.

The adventure comedy sequel brought in $27 million and pushed its total domestic gross to $283 million. The film is also performing well overseas by adding $40 million from China while pushing its worldwide gross to $667 million. The film saw only a 27 percent drop during its fourth week so it looks like the film has no signs of slowing down over the coming weeks.

The Post climbed thirteen spots to finish in second place with $18.6 million and crossed $20 million domestically after expanding into wide release. The positive reviews of this film should help the film’s audience increase as awards season is upon us.

Liam Neeson’s film The Commuter opened in third place with $13.5 million. A decent opening for this film as I don’t see this film lasting very long in the top five.

Insidious: The Last Key dropped two spots to fourth place with $12.1 million. The film dropped 59 percent during its second week as the film is approaching $50 million domestically.

The Greatest Showman rounds out the top five with $11.8 million. The film is approaching $100 million domestically. The film’s opening weekend wasn’t very strong but the film has shown great endurance so far throughout its box office run.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi fell three spots to sixth place. The film brought in $11.3 million and is approaching $600 million domestically. It reached a milestone as it passed Beauty and the Beast to become the tenth largest worldwide release of all-time.

The two other wide releases debuted in the seventh and eighth places. Paddington 2 opened in seventh place with $10.6 million. Proud Mary opened in seventh place with $10 million.

Pitch Perfect 3 ($5.6 million) and Darkest Hour ($4.5 million) round out the top ten.

It will be interesting to see if Jumanji can remain at the top of the box office for the third straight week. It will face competition from three wide releases including the war drama 12 Strong, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Sony Pictures: $38.2 million (-2.8%)

20th Century Fox: $33.8 million (+10.2%)

Universal: $17.8 million (-22.1%)

Lionsgate: $14.7 million (-12.3%)

Disney: $14.6 million (-15%)

Warner Bros.: $10.6 million (+8.6%)

Focus Features: $5.7 million (-0.6%)

Fox Searchlight: $5 million (+1.2%)

Neon: $3.3 million (+0.9%)

A24: $1.7 million (-0.7%)

Next week’s openings: 12 Strong, Den of Thieves, Forever My Girl