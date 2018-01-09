‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ takes the top spot at the weekend box office

Welcome to the jungle!

It took three weeks and some thought it might not happen but Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle finally claimed the top spot at the box office.

The film was quickly climbing the list of top grossing movies that never reached number one. It got off that list this past weekend as the film brought in $37.2 million. The film’s total domestic gross stands at just over $245 million.

This is now the highest grossing live-action release for Kevin Hart and is the second highest live-action release for Dwayne Johnson (behind 2015’s Furious 7 which grossed $353 million domestically).

Insidious: The Last Key had an excellent opening in second place with $29.6 million. This is the second largest opening of the Insidious franchise and the entire franchise has now grossed over $400 million worldwide.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi fell to third place with $23.7 million. The Last Jedi’s total domestic gross is currently at $572.7 million and is currently the sixth highest domestic release of all-time. It trails The Avengers by $50 million for a spot in the top five highest domestic releases of all-time. I predict it will reach that mark.

The Greatest Showman remains in fourth place with $13.8 million and is closing in on $80 million domestically. This film saw the smallest drop of any film in the top ten (only dropping 11% during its third week).

Pitch Perfect 3 rounds out the top five with $10.3 million and stands right at $86 million. I expect within the next couple weeks the film will pass $100 million domestically.

Molly’s Game expanded into more theaters this weekend and jumped up six spots into seventh place with $7 million. The domestic gross should continue to rise as the film continues to expand into wider release.

Ferdinand ($7.7 million), Darkest Hour ($6.1 million), Coco ($5.4 million) and All the Money in the World ($3.6 million) round out the top ten.

Outside of the top ten, several award contenders continue to rise up the charts. I, Tonya jumped eleven spots to twelfth place with $2.4 million and The Post jumped up nine spots to fifteenth place with is extremely impressive considering it was only showing in 36 theaters.

I’m curious to see if Jumanji can continue to hold the top spot at the box office as we get three new wide releases and The Post expands into wide release.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Sony Pictures: $41 million (-15.5%)

Universal: $39.9 million (+23.1%)

Disney: $29.6 million (-31.4%)

20th Century Fox: $23.6 million (-4.5%)

STX Entertainment: $7 million (+4.7%)

Focus Features: $6.3 million (+0.6%)

Fox Searchlight: $3.8 million (+0.3%)

Paramount Pictures: $2.7 million (-3%)

Neon: $2.4 million (n/a)

Lionsgate: $2.4 million (-0.9%)

A24: $2.4 million (no change)

Warner Bros.: $2 million (-3%)

Next week’s openings: The Commuter, Paddington 2, Proud Mary, The Post (expands wide)