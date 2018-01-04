Kendrick Lamar releases first track from ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar has released the first track of his album for the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Panther.

The track, entitled “All The Stars,” also features R&B singer Sza.

It was Lamar’s song “DNA” that first attracted director Ryan Coogler to his music. They spoke to the LA Times during Comic-Con in July, when Coogler said, “The lyrics are amazing — a lot of Kendrick’s are. It’s actually oddly literal for our trailer’s purposes — and I think a lot of the cultural things we’re dealing with in Wakanda are in the zeitgeist in the African American community.”

Black Panther is making Marvel’s history books with Coogler being their first black filmmaker, directing a black lead and primarily black cast. With Lamar producing and curating the soundtrack, this is also the first time Marvel is working with a globally acclaimed musician.

Lamar has expressed his own excitement to work with Marvel and Coogler on Black Panther saying, “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

The soundtrack is not available until Feb. 9, and can be pre-ordered here. The film will be released on Feb. 16, 2018.

Check out the film trailer below.