Kim Kardashian & Kanye West welcome their third child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter yesterday.

The little girl was born via surrogate and weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Kim posted on her website:

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

According to TMZ, Kim was in the delivery room with the surrogate and was the first person to have skin to skin contact with the baby.

Her mom and sisters were at the hospital, but not in the delivery room.

Kim and Kanye chose to use a surrogate after two difficult pregnancies where Kim suffered from placenta accreta, where the blood vessels and parts of the placenta grow deep in the uterine wall. This complication makes pregnancies high-risk and often ends with a hysterectomy.

Next in the delivery room will be Kylie, who is due in February, followed by Khloe, who is due in March.

Congratulations to Kim and Kanye on the newest addition to their family!