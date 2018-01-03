Lee Harvey Goldman Sachs Slaveship 2020 Painting

Lee Harvey, the outrageous and iconoclastic painter, created a body of works between 2003 and 2014 that were nothing short of prophetic. Scarily so.

Harvey, a Southern, self-taught, urban painter whose paintings were being sought across the country by the time of his death has only grown in mystery in the past few years.

From his galvanizing, comical two-story Klan Paintings, to his ‘Trump 2020’ paintings in 2008, Harvey painted several hundred original works that were considered absurd and insulting at the time, but which have turned out to be unsettlingly accurate.

The accuracy has caused the value of these paintings to soar over the past 12 months.

In 2009, Lee Harvey began painting the Goldman Sachs series of paintings.

Of them, one of his favorite themes was the Goldman Sachs Slaveship.

Masterfully and colorfully painted, they depict recurring images of the vessel (which looks like the famed Titanic for a good reason)

The fare is more than reasonable. It’s only a penny for passage. Some of the images show a special kids campaign.

The images proved to be a collector’s item for Goldman Sachs brokers and executives.

Many of them were part of a thematically grouped collection of series called the ‘2020’ paintings.

Harvey began painting the 2020 series after miraculously surviving a terminal mesothelioma diagnosis in 2004, and being entered into a radical experimental treatment that prolonged his life 8 years past the six weeks he was given to live.

During that time he began experiencing visions of a dystopian American period and began painting fantastical images that were both freakish, comical, and bitingly sarcastic.

The Goldman Sachs Slaveship 2020 painting is a prime example of his work.

At the time of his death, it was valued at ten thousand dollars, The acrylic-on-paper work measures 36″ x 60″, and is enclosed in an appropriately golden frame.

It is being offered to a reader by the Lee Harvey Trust in cooperation with TheCelebrityCafe in an effort to bring attention to the global issue of Human Trafficking.

Take a moment to enter the contest here:

The Lee Harvey Painting Contest: The Goldman Sachs Slaveship 2020

