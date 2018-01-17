Leonardo DiCaprio joins Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie

We haven’t seen much from Leonardo DiCaprio since he won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his excellent portrayal of Hugh Glass in 2016’s The Revenant. However, his schedule is about to get very busy again.

DiCaprio’s name has been attached to several new projects including signing onto Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming ninth movie about Charles Manson. Sony won the bid for the film which will see Tarantino and DiCaprio teaming up for the second time following 2012’s Django Unchained. DiCaprio received much praise for his work in that film especially taking a role that was slightly out of his element.

The untitled film will be set in 1969 Los Angeles and the Manson murders will be serving as a backdrop for the film. It is unsure what role DiCaprio will be playing but whatever role he takes he will without a doubt do an excellent job.

This film will also have DiCaprio reunite with his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Margot Robbie. She will be in this film as well as rumors that Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise could also be linked to the film. This film has the potential to have an all-star cast.

DiCaprio will be working on this film as well as several other projects including several Martin Scorsese films and a Leonardo Da Vinci biopic.

This schedule will be similar to the busy schedule that DiCaprio had back in 2012-2013 when he worked on Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby and The Wolf of Wall Street in succession.

The untitled Quentin Tarantino/Leonardo DiCaprio Manson film is currently set to be released in theaters on August 9, 2019.