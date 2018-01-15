Logan Paul for President! Even Bill Murray can’t keep a straight face [VIDEO]

Only on Saturday Night Live!

Saturday Night Live‘s special guest Bill Murray portrayed former Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon in a spoof on MSNBC’s show Morning Joe with Fred Armisen playing guest Michael Wolff.

The two banter back and forth for a moment:

No one gets the Bannon fired

“I never said Don Jr. was treasonous,” starts Murray’s Bannon.

“Yes you did,” replied Armisen’s Wolff.

“Well I certainly never said he cracked like an egg on TV.”

“Yes you did, that sounds exactly like you.”

“OK that does sound like me. Thank you, good reporting.”

While bragging about his work with Trump, Murray’s Bannon also talks about who he can potentially get into the White House in 2020.

“I convinced this country to elect Donald and I can do it again. Already auditioning candidates, got some prospects – Logan Paul.”

Logan has been in just a bit of trouble for posting a vlog showing a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest.

Line him up with “Bannon’s” other options, who are both in jail, pharma-bro Martin Shkreli and former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, and it’s easy to see how badly Logan’s brand is doing right now.

It’s really bad when even a seasoned comedian like Bill Murray couldn’t keep a straight face.

Check out Bill Murray and Fred Armisen in the SNL clip below: