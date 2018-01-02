Logan Paul posted a disgusting video of a suicide victim and then tried to apologize for it

The year has just begun and Logan Paul has instantly become the most hated person of 2018.

On Dec. 31, Paul posted a video entitled “We found a dead body in the Japans Suicide Forest…” for his 15 million subscribers, something he apparently thought they would want to see. The disturbing video shows him filming the body of a man hanging in the Aokigahara forest Japan — more commonly known as the Japenese suicide forest.

While they kept the face of the man blurred out, it didn’t stop Logan Paul from repeatedly zooming in on him and his various body parts, while commenting on what they were seeing.

The real kicker is when they started to crack jokes about the man. Paul began laughing and making light of the situation, saying things like “I’m already getting flashes of demonetization, bro,” and “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?”

Internet backlash followed almost immediately (thank God). Widespread outrage called for YouTube to delete his channel. The video itself was eventually deleted by Paul, but YouTube has so far done nothing about the matter.

After deleting the video, Logan Paul posted an apology on Twitter to try and calm things down. “I’m sorry,” the 22-year-old said. “I’ve never faced criticism like this before because I’ve never made a mistake like this before…I didn’t do it for the views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity.”

“I’m often reminded of how big a reach I truly have and which great power comes great responsibility,” he also said. “For the first time in my life I’m regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly.”

The apology did little to ease anyone’s minds, however, as he was immediately criticized for praising himself instead of actually being genuine or regretful. Let’s also not forget that he posted this one day prior to the video’s release…

Celebrities (like real, actual celebrities who actually care about their fans and don’t make jokes about suicide) also took to Twitter to criticize Paul’s video.

“How dare you!” Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul (no relation) wrote. “You disgust me. I can’t believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully, this latest video works them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.”

Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell. Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

“You’re an idiot,” Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also chimed in with. “You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did.”

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

And there’s a whole heard of others too, inlcuding fellow YouTube stars, all with valid points.

Suicide is serious. People have lost loved ones, idols, hero’s, fans to suicide. Filming a video and mocking a victim is not raising suicide awareness. Laughing at the body of a poor depressed soul. I can’t believe the disrespect of the victim, their family, and your YOUNG fans. — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 2, 2018

Imagine if everyone who had power and massive influence used it for good? Please don’t let @youtube views alter your values and morals. Common sense over ad sense. Stay woke. Spread love. Encourage growth. 🙏🏽❤️ — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) January 2, 2018

Dear @LoganPaul, When my brother found my sister’s body, he screamed with horror & confusion & grief & tried to save her. That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness. — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) January 2, 2018

Two days into 2018 and people are figuring out that Logan Paul is the absolute worst. Off to an excellent start! — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 2, 2018

if you really care logan paul then donate your 2018 youtube revenue to suicide prevention charities, @afspnational is a great one https://t.co/Jl3AQcsfyB — Nate Garner (@natekgarner) January 2, 2018

This one’s important:

Rather than bashing Logan Paul anymore, I'll use this situation for awareness. Suicide is real. Suicide is devastating. If you're struggling, please reach out, this isn't the end. pic.twitter.com/FyMdYivjwF — Christarose (@EastyBug) January 2, 2018

There’s no denying that Paul’s decision was a bad one. Like, a really really bad one that we don’t want to see blown over or let go. While only YouTube has the power to delete his channel, we do have the power to lessen some of the “views” that are so near and dear to his heart. Don’t support this kind of thing. It’s not funny.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.