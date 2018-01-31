Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ sequel promises to surprise audiences

The 2004 Mel Gibson movie Passion of the Christ, which opened to a great deal of controversy, has a sequel planned that looks like it is aiming to create the same buzz.

Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in the original film, is set to return. According to an interview with USA Today, the actor is staying quiet on specific details. He does promise, however, that the film will contain things that will “shock the audience.”

“I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it,” Caviezel says. “But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.”

Despite all of the controversial press, Passion of the Christ still saw success at the box office. It held the top February weekend box office debut at $83.8 million until it was beaten in 2015 and had a domestic gross of $370.7 million.

The sequel is expected to release late 2019 or early 2020 and will follow the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Caviezel will continue his work on religious films portraying Luke in Paul, Apostle of Christ which will be in theaters March 28.