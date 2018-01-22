Morgan Freeman calls out SAG Awards design saying it’s “gender specific”

The voice of “God” has spoken!

Iconic actor, Morgan Freeman was awarded the Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards (SAG Awards) by former co-star Rita Moreno. Moreno previously won the prestigious award and was previously given the award by Freeman. Now she had the opportunity to honor him.

However, the social chatter was about Freeman’s baseball cap and the brief statement about the SAG Awards statue. Many speculations were made as to why the actor chose to rock a hat to the award show, but when you are the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) do you really need to explain yourself? Regardless of the reasoning behind the hat that did not stop people from going to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Morgan Freeman accepting the life time achievement award in a baseball cap like #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/A5RtMTE2Cy — Katie (@Vindikatied) January 22, 2018

Why is Morgan Freeman wearing a baseball hat to his SAG Life Achievement Award presentation? Because he's Morgan Freeman, aka "God," and he can do whatever the hell he wants. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 22, 2018

only morgan freeman could get away with wearing a baseball hat to an awards show — jules (@fiImkid) January 22, 2018

Morgan Freeman wearing a baseball cap with a tux is a v chill mood that we should all aspire to #sagawards pic.twitter.com/6WWQDtC491 — kristina monllos (@kristinamonllos) January 22, 2018

Despite wearing a sharp suit and a hat to accept his award, Freeman’s speech was very short that if you took a bathroom break you missed a big moment. He caught the attention of the media teasing he was not going to say anything, but eventually points out that the SAG Awards statue design is “gender specific.”

“I wasn’t gonna do this. I’m gonna tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back. From the front, it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something.”

His speech was a “drop the mic” moment because Freeman stirs up a conversation around the design of the SAG Awards statue, but his speech also left viewers very confused.

LOVE that Morgan Freeman closed out his well deserved lifetime achievement award speech by knocking the #SAGAwards2018 statue as "gender specific" and saying that it "doesn't work" because of this exclusion. THAT is how an ally works, men. That's how. #timesup — Jennifer L. Pozner (@jennpozner) January 22, 2018

I’m not sure what Morgan Freeman’s speech was about or if he thought he was somewhere else but I loved every second #SAGAwards — Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) January 22, 2018

When you are waiting for God to give you a powerful message and He doesn’t say much. That’s how I feel after that #MorganFreeman speech. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/uLeuHF0oCe — Arielle Burton (@poeticallyfree) January 22, 2018

Regardless of the baseball cap and the short speech, Morgan Freeman is iconic and is well-deserving of such a great achievement. In case you may have missed it, the full acceptance speech can be seen below.