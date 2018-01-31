Musical.ly developing their own HQ Trivia app that’s aimed at tweens

Do we really need this though?

It was inevitable, really, that the popularity of HQ Trivia — a live streaming trivia app that gives users the opportunity to compete for real money — would inspire a bunch of copycats. Musical.ly seems to be jumping on the bandwagon, as they’ve announced that their own trivia app is on the way.

This is according to a document that was discovered by Gizmodo. Last November, Musical.ly was purchased by Bytedance — a Chinese digital company — for $800 million. It seems that Bytedance is the one behind the idea for the new app, as the story broke from them.

Their trivia app will be called Project F. Like HQ Trivia, it will consist of two daily quiz competitions that will be filmed live and distributed in vertical video format. Project F will also be awarding winners with real money and prizes. So, yes, this basically is exactly the same as HQ.

Bytedance is hoping that the teenage and tween fanbase for Musical.ly will carry over into Project F. We’re assuming that means more pop-culture based questions or something like that, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The other most noticeable difference between Project F and HQ (and believe me, there are few) is that Project F could be giving out even more prizes. “Unlike competitive versions of this experience, even players who do not reach the end of the game could still win prize money,” their plan says via Gizmodo.

I’m sorry, but does anyone else think it’s, like, kind of ironic that they don’t even mention HQ by name. We’re going with “competitive versions of this experience,” like we don’t already know what you’re talking about and directly copying off of? Really?

Musical.ly — a website that allows users to upload short lip sync videos — has been looking for ways to become more relevant. “While we have acquired and retained 60 million [monthly active users],” the company said through Gizmodo, “there are certain characteristics of our brand, app, user profile and historical context experience that have prevented Musical.ly from becoming an exciting daily destination.”

No word on who the host of Project F would be, but the app could launch as early as later this week.