MUST WATCH – BTS performs ‘Spring Day’ at Golden Disc Awards

BTS slayed it at the Golden Disc Awards

Fans of K-Pop band BTS are overjoyed today after getting to see a clip of the band performing at the Golden Disc Awards at KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) in Ilsan.

From the beginning of the awards, BTS owned the night.

On the red carpet, the band looked a-mazing posing for photos.

Their performance of “Spring Day” was spot on, wowing the crowd. BTS has had a lot of practice as recently having become the first K-Pop band to perform at the American Music Awards as well as Dick Clarke’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve in New York, wowing crowds there with their hit song “DNA.”

But BTS didn’t just look good and perform better – they also brought home the Digital Bonsang award for “Spring Day.”

During their acceptance speech, they thanked their hair and makeup team for making them look pretty.

[🏆] 180110 BTS won Bonsang for Digital Song Division at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards — Acceptance Speech @BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #32회골든 pic.twitter.com/Np2hFxz9pI — BTS National (@BTS_National) January 10, 2018

Jan. 10th Golden Disc Awards – Digitals @BTS_twt Bonsang acceptance speech translation pic.twitter.com/FaQxwziSst — 아미살롱(ex.jiminishell) (@BTSARMY_Salon) January 10, 2018

The Music Industry Association of Korea presents Golden Disc Awards for outstanding musical achievements in South Korea.

Congratulations to BTS on an amazing night!