Neil Diamond retires from touring after announcing Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis

Neil Diamond has announced that he is retiring from performing, sharing that his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease is hindering his ability to perform.

Diamond has also canceled the third leg of his 50th anniversary tour, set for Australia and New Zealand this March. In a statement he said:

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Neil Diamond. “My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.

I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.

My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, made the announcement on Diamond’s behalf, adding, ‘I am devastated and saddened to hear the news of Neil’s illness and his retirement from touring. I have had the honour of promoting Neil’s numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand, he is one of the world’s greatest artists and we and his thousands and thousands of fans here will miss seeing him tour down under.’

The legendary singer will celebrate his 77th birthday on January 24 and on January 28 The Recording Academy will honor him with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

It was just last year at the Grammy’s that “Sweet Caroline” got James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke treatment, and everyone in the arena joined in.

The outpouring of support has only just begun:

 

