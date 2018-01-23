Neil Diamond retires from touring after announcing Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis

Neil Diamond has announced that he is retiring from performing, sharing that his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease is hindering his ability to perform.

Diamond has also canceled the third leg of his 50th anniversary tour, set for Australia and New Zealand this March. In a statement he said:

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Neil Diamond. “My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows. I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, made the announcement on Diamond’s behalf, adding, ‘I am devastated and saddened to hear the news of Neil’s illness and his retirement from touring. I have had the honour of promoting Neil’s numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand, he is one of the world’s greatest artists and we and his thousands and thousands of fans here will miss seeing him tour down under.’

The legendary singer will celebrate his 77th birthday on January 24 and on January 28 The Recording Academy will honor him with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

It was just last year at the Grammy’s that “Sweet Caroline” got James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke treatment, and everyone in the arena joined in.

The outpouring of support has only just begun:

Keep fighting, old buddy. You’ve got a long way to go yet. @NeilDiamond ❤️ Call the sun in the dead of the night and the sun’s gonna rise in the sky. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 23, 2018

#Neil Diamond So,so sorry to hear about the great Neil Diamond’s illness. I’m rooting for you Neil! Fight on from another Brooklyn boy! — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) January 23, 2018

Thank you Neil Diamond for 50 wonderful years of your great music, amazing personality and love… https://t.co/abvdvSP4Pv — Reba (@reba) January 23, 2018

I love @NeilDiamond and thank him for decades of Hot August Nights and "Pretty Amazing Grace." Take care of yourself — we need you more than we need another tour. pic.twitter.com/VQ8imfdmSh — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) January 23, 2018

Sweet Caroline – Thank you Neil Diamond❤️ You will be with us as long as there are people who love great songs https://t.co/4cPr1r6CEJ via @youtube — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 23, 2018

If it wasn't for Neil Diamond and this song, we would have never had Killdozer's version. What a testament!https://t.co/2iOSR05Mvm — Bret Saunders (@Bretontheradio) January 23, 2018