Netflix – January 2018 releases

January is a great time to snuggle up under the blankets with some hot chocolate and not leave the house. Netflix has a great list of shows and movies to keep you occupied.

We’ve got the full list of them below.

And if you’re not sure where to start, check out our list of the 10 shows and movies you must watch this January!

TV Shows

Available January 1

• Chef & My Fridge: 2017

• Eastsiders: Season 3

• Glacé: Season 1

• Lovesick: Season 3

Available January 5

• Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

• DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

Available January 6

• Episodes: Season 1-5

Available January 12

• Colony: Season 2

• Disjointed: Part 2

• Somebody Feed Phil

Available January 15

• 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Available January 16

• Rita: Season 4

Available January 17

• Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

• Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Available January 18

• Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Available January 19

• Drug Lords: Season 1

• Grace and Frankie: Season 4

• Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Available January 26

• The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

• Dirty Money

• Llama Llama: Season 1

• One Day at a Time: Season 2

Available January 28

• El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3

Available January 30

• Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-2

• Retribution: Season 1

Movies

Available January 1

• 10,000 B.C.

• 30 Days of Night

• Age Of Shadows

• AlphaGo

• America’s Sweethearts

• Apollo 13

• Batman

• Batman & Robin

• Batman Begins

• Batman Forever

• Batman Returns

• Breakfast at Tiffany’s

• Bring It On

• Bring It On Again

• Bring It On: All or Nothing

• Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

• Bring It On: In It to Win It

• Caddyshack

• Defiance

• Definitely, Maybe

• The Dukes of Hazzard

• The Exorcism of Emily Rose

• The First Time

• Furry Vengeance

• The Godfather

• The Godfather: Part II

• The Godfather: Part III

• How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

• The Italian Job

• Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

• King Kong

• Lethal Weapon

• Lethal Weapon 2

• Lethal Weapon 3

• Lethal Weapon 4

• License to Wed

• Like Water for Chocolate

• Love Actually

• The Lovely Bones

• Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

• Marie Antoinette

• Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

• Midnight in Paris

• Monsters vs. Aliens

• National Treasure

• Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

• The Shawshank Redemption

• Stardust

• Strictly Ballroom

• Training Day

• Treasures From the Wreck of the Unbelievable

• Troy

• The Truman Show

• The Vault

• Wedding Crashers

• Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available January 2

• Mustang Island

• Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

• Rent

Available January 5

• Before I Wake

• Rotten

Available January 8

• The Conjuring

Available January 10

• 47 Meters Down (a.k.a. In The Deep)

• Alejandro Riaño: Especial de stand up

• Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Available January 12

• The Man Who Would Be Polka King

• The Polka King

• Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Available January 14

• Wild Hogs

Available January 15

• Rehenes

• Unrest

Available January 16

• Dallas Buyers Club

• Katt Williams: Great America

Available January 18

• Bad Day for the Cut

Available January 19

• The Open House

Available January 23

• Todd Glass: Act Happy

Available January 24

• Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Available January 25

• Acts of Vengeance

Available January 26

• A Futile and Stupid Gesture

• Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

• Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Available January 29

• The Force

Available January 30

• Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Available January 31

• Cars 3