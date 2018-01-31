Netflix releases trailer for new film ‘Mute’

Netflix released the first trailer for its latest original film Mute.

The streaming service’s original films have been hit or miss so far this year, however, Mute looks to be in line for a Netflix hit.

The film is from director Duncan Jones who directed the films Source Code, Moon and Warcraft. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux.

The film is set 40 years into future in Berlin. Skarsgard plays Leo Beiler, a mute bartender who is searching for his missing girlfriend. His search leads him to become involved with some sketchy individuals (Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux). The real question becomes whether these individuals will help Leo find his girlfriend or are they a threat to him?

The rest of the cast includes Gilbert Owuor, Seyneb Saleh and Robert Sheehan.

The Open House was not a good film. Before I Wake was a very interesting horror film. I have a feeling that Mute will be a solid film. It is hoping to have some of the streaming success that Bright had last December. Bright is also available to stream right now on Netflix.

Mute premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 23rd.