New ‘Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again’ trailer teases new music and Meryl Streep’s backstory

A trailer for the upcoming musical Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again has hit the web, introducing a lot of new elements into the sequel to the 2008 smash hit.

From the get-go, we’re given another ABBA filled soundtrack, along with some returning faces from the original film. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is now pregnant with Sky (Dominic Cooper) being the father, causing her to reflect on the life of her own mother — Donna (Meryl Streep).

Which, of course, introduces a series of flashbacks that will show how young Donna (being played by Lily James) met young Sam (Jeremy Irvine).

However, there’s some controversy to be had here: where is Meryl Streep?

Evidently not in the trailer, that’s where. While she’s featured in scenes from the first Mamma Mia, there’s so sign of her anywhere here, leaving fans wondering one simple question: is Donna dead?

This is a question people have been wondering ever since the first trailer debuted about a month ago, which Streep also didn’t appear in. Streep has been confirmed to appear in the film at some point, but for all we know that could just be one brief flashback scene.

We’re likely not going to know the answer to that one until the film is released. However, besides Streep, the cast is fully loaded with names like Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Christine Baranski, Andy Garcia, Julie Walters and Cher. Yes, you read that right, Cher is going to be in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again.

The film is being directed by Ol Parker — who only has two other directing credits to his name so far, but has done some work with writing in the past.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is set to hit theaters on July 20, 2018. Watch the trailer below.