New York Times cancels James Franco event after he is accused of sexual misconduct

Just days after James Franco took home the Golden Globe for The Disaster Artist, allegations of sexual misconduct have caused the New York Times to cancel a special event about the actor.

The Times told Variety, “The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist. Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein.”

It was Franco’s support for the Time’s Up movement on the Golden Globes Red Carpet that started the conversation that he too was not up to par to lend his voice.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Actress Ally Sheedy made comments that have since been taken down alluding to the idea that both Franco and Christian Slater did something to her in the past.

Ally Sheedy needs to be asked about this! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/q6pWkf8U5w — Lisa Liebman (@LisaLiebmanNYC) January 8, 2018

Franco spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show about the allegations. He told Colbert, The things on Twitter are not accurate.” He went on to say he is not upset by the allegations, that everyone deserves a voice and he will not stand in the way.

Memories of the time Franco tried to pick up an underage girl back in 2014 bring up more questions than answers about the actor. The conversation, which included him asking her if he needed to get a hotel room. was leaked on Imgur and remains on the internet.

