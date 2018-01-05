Nicki Minaj splits with Nas after seven months

Things just fizzled out for the hip-hop duo

Nicki Minaj and Nas have parted ways after a 7-month relationship. Like many celebrity breakups, this relationship ended because of lack of time together.

A source told US Weekly, “They were never in the same place at the same time, so it was hard to move their relationship forward.”

While they are both from Queens, New York, Nas spends most of his time in Los Angeles.

Minaj started dating Nas after her January 2017 breakup from rapper Meek Mil, sharing on Ellen that she would break her year-long vow of celibacy if Nas was interested, “’cause he’s so dope.” She previously dated another rapper Safaree Samuels and was married to Kelis for 5 years.

As for the pregnancy rumors surrounding Minaj, those have fizzled out as well.