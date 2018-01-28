‘Nightwing’ updates coming in February, casting rumors begin circling

Nightwing is just one of the many projects that Warner Bros. and DC Films have announced, despite not having released any details about the film or a release date. Director Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie), however, has recently taken to Twitter to confirm that he’s still working on Nightwing and there’s going to be some new details about the film dropping this February.

“As usual you are right @rileyseverdeen … it’s too early to talk about casting but in February… say around Valentine’s Day maybe… I should have an update about where everything is with the first NIGHTWING movie!!,” McKay wrote on Twitter.

As usual you are right @rileyseverdeen … it's too early to talk about casting but in February… say around Valentine's Day maybe… I should have an update about where everything is with the first NIGHTWING movie!! https://t.co/f7hDRycA7b — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) January 26, 2018

Hopefully, this update will include a little bit more information about the project — such as when it takes place compared to the other DC films, what the storyline will be and when the film will be released.

While there has been no word on who will be cast as Dick Grayson, there’s been much unofficial talk about who it could be. According to MovieWeb.com, American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock was said to be in talks last year, as was Power Rangers and Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery (you know, the one who looks just like Zac Efron).

The latest star to have his name thrown around is Maze Runner lead Dylan O’Brien. He recently gave an interview saying he’d be interested to take on the role. “He would be so good… So what happens is, Batman ages out, unfortunately, in Gotham, and Robin just grows up and just has the same resources, but a little bit more of a badass kind of edge to him,” O’Brien said via MovieWeb. “Nightwing is essentially a 25- to like 30-year-old Robin, and he’s got this sick blue one-pice outfit. Blue. Black. And he’s dope.”

Other rumors had suggested that White Collar’s Matt Bomer and Sean Pignatelli were the two frontrunners for Nightwing, but McKay dismissed this on Twitter.

Well it's not ture… that's for sure https://t.co/hLg417nvC2 — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) January 26, 2018

We’ll have to wait until February to find out more about what Chris McKay has in store for us with Nightwing. Let us know, in the comments below, who you would like to see in the lead role as Dick Grayson.