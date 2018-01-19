Paramount Network drops Red Band trailer for ‘Heathers’ reboot

Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) which brought us shows like Lip Sync Battle and The Shannara Chronicles, just dropped the trailer for their reboot of cult classic Heathers.

The original movie, which starred Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty and Winona Ryder, was about Veronica (Ryder), a disillusioned popular high schooler who falls in with a dangerous loner J.D. (Slater) and end up on a killing spree.

She’s my best friend. God, I hate her.

The reboot is an hour-long dark comedic drama takes the original 1988 characters into a modern, more convoluted world of popularity in high school. The cast, Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara, Brendan Scannell as Heath, Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, James Scully as J.D. and Grace Victoria Cox as Veronica, check all the modern boxes of body positive, Asian and gender queer.

Suck my third nipple.

Created by Jason A. Micallef, who wrote the 2011 movie Butter which starred Jennifer Garner, Yara Shahidi and Ty Burrell, Heathers is giving a brutal twist on what popularity really is. The question remains, can we handle it?

The NFSW show premieres March 7 at 10/9 central with original Heathers star Doherty guest-starring.