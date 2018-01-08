Pink set to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII is going PINK!

Pink is bringing her incredible voice to the National Anthem for Super Bowl LII.

The singer teased there were projects she couldn’t announce yet in her New Year’s post, writing, “I’m really looking forward to 2018 … Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡 — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

Justin Timberlake will be performing at the halftime show. He announced that back in October, bringing in Jimmy Fallon for a skit on The Late Show.

RELATED: Top 10 National Anthem Covers

All that’s left now is to find out which teams are going to play the game!

What do you think about Pink performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII? Tell us below!