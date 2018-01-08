comments cash



Princess Charlotte started school today and looked super cute

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte is a big girl now – she started nursery school on Monday afternoon.  The little girl looked so cute in her dark red coat, pink scarf and red Mary Janes as she went to the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in West London.

Princess Charlotte’s mom, the Duchess of Cambridge took the photos that were tweeted out by Kensington Palace.

According to CNN, this local school was founded in 1964, charges £14,550 ($19,740) per year is within walking distance to Kensington Palace.

Her brother George started school himself last September and was accompanied by his dad, Prince William.

Charlotte, younger sister to George, will turn three in May. Despite her young age, Charlotte is already settling into a lifetime of royal duties. During a family visit to Berlin in July last year, she charmed ambassadors and dignitaries on the airport tarmac, smiling happily while shaking hands and accepting a baby bouquet of flowers as her parents looked on proudly.

Prince George started school in September last year.

Princess Charlotte is going to be a middle child soon as the royal family is expecting a new addition to their family this spring, but she doesn’t seem to be lacking for any attention from her family or the public.

Also, with the upcoming marriage of her uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, it is likely that we will see this cutie in wedding finery.  She is so adorable, she may upstage the bride.

Princess Charlotte, we hope you do well in school and make lots of friends.

 

