comments cash



PSAT prep and free benefits explained by College Board executive Aaron Lemon-Strauss

Last month, about four million of high school students got back the results of their PSATs.  While many may be relieved that the PSAT is over, they might not know about the many advantages are possible to those students who do well on these tests, including scholarship opportunities through the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program.

Students who do well on the PSAT have access to about $180 million potential school dollars annually through the College Board’s eight additional scholarship partners.

Students who take any PSAT-related assessment can access for free the Roadmap to Careers, a helpful tool that lets them explore possible majors and careers that intersect with their personal interests. It also introduces them to compatible colleges on BigFuture.

While PSAT test scores are not sent to colleges, by taking the practice test, students can learn the strengths and weaknesses in order to prepare for when it is time to rock the SAT.

Now, the PSAT/NMSQT Tests run various times through the year and there are plenty of practice options out there.  Of course, there are paid programs and classes students and their parents may choose to utilize, but the College Board has a website www.satpractice.org to help get students on their way to success.

Aaron Lemon-Strauss, Executive Director, College and Career Access, The College Board spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com and demystified the test-taking experience.  He explained the significance of the PSAT/NMSQT and spoke in detail of the scholarship opportunities and other benefits doing well on these tests provide.  He also explained how students can practice improving chances of getting a good score.

See the full interview here:

PSAT information and benefits may be found here.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.