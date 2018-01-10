PSAT prep and free benefits explained by College Board executive Aaron Lemon-Strauss

Last month, about four million of high school students got back the results of their PSATs. While many may be relieved that the PSAT is over, they might not know about the many advantages are possible to those students who do well on these tests, including scholarship opportunities through the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program.

Students who do well on the PSAT have access to about $180 million potential school dollars annually through the College Board’s eight additional scholarship partners.

Students who take any PSAT-related assessment can access for free the Roadmap to Careers, a helpful tool that lets them explore possible majors and careers that intersect with their personal interests. It also introduces them to compatible colleges on BigFuture.

While PSAT test scores are not sent to colleges, by taking the practice test, students can learn the strengths and weaknesses in order to prepare for when it is time to rock the SAT.

Now, the PSAT/NMSQT Tests run various times through the year and there are plenty of practice options out there. Of course, there are paid programs and classes students and their parents may choose to utilize, but the College Board has a website www.satpractice.org to help get students on their way to success.

Aaron Lemon-Strauss, Executive Director, College and Career Access, The College Board spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com and demystified the test-taking experience. He explained the significance of the PSAT/NMSQT and spoke in detail of the scholarship opportunities and other benefits doing well on these tests provide. He also explained how students can practice improving chances of getting a good score.

See the full interview here:

PSAT information and benefits may be found here.