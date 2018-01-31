‘The Purge 4’ poster is all too relevant, new plot details revealed

New details about the fourth Purge film have been released, including a poster that’s playing on Donald Trump in a way that’s all but too relevant.

The film has been given a title — The First Purge — as well as a synopsis, via Bloody Disgusting. It reads: “To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.”

So, basically what it’s saying here is that it’s going to be a prequel (which you probably guessed by the title). I’m not entirely sure why horror franchises are so obsessed with prequels and going back to the origins of the concepts that make them so scary, but I guess there’s maybe some potential here? Maybe?

The second Purge movie — The Purge: Anarchy — was really entertaining at least, and if this is in the same vein as that was then The First Purge might be worth the while. The first and third outings, however, didn’t quite meet most audience members expectations.

Then there’s the poster — promising to make The Purge great again, as it’s clearly playing off Tump’s campaign. A short promo clip was also released, the same day as Trump’s State of the Union address was held.

We don’t have a problem with social commentary in films — and, of all the franchises, this one probably has the most room to work with such subject matter — we just want to see it done well. And, given that Election Year really failed to do so, we’re somewhat skeptical going forward.

The First Purge is being directed by Gerard McMurray and written by James DeMonaco, who has written all of the films in the franchise. It stars Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade and Marisa Tomei. The film is being released this 4th of July.